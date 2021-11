EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Phoebe Danzie, my boss, has been a role model to young workers, both male and female. During this time of Covid 19, she has worked with and cares about everyone even beyond the work family. Ms. Phoebe probably will be surprised but she raised us, as we know her from the neighborhood. Please give Phoebe the Sunshine Award.

Michael Pokorny

