Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month

Samantha Day
Samantha Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reports authorities have touched base with a 23-year-old woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated authorities have made contact with Samantha Day and determined she was okay. Its statement did not, however, indicate if she had returned to Juneau Co. or if she was somewhere else when reached.

Day, who is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas, had not been seen since Sunday, Oct. 17, when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort, in Friendship, the Sheriff’s Office noted last week when the missing person alert was issued. It was not known at the time whom she was meeting.

In Monday’s statement, the Sheriff’s Office added its appreciation to everyone who gave them the tips that led to authorities locating Day.

