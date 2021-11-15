Startup Chippewa Valley Week is here, catering to area entrepreneurs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all entrepreneurs! Startup Chippewa Valley Week gives local entrepreneurs a platform to share their knowledge and successes within the community.

This week more than a dozen community partner organizations have put together more than 20 events, both in persona and virtual, focused on connecting, educating, and celebrating entrepreneurs.

Monday morning Hello Wisconsin is joined by CoLab, RCU, WIN Technology, and Chippewa Valley Tours to discuss the events, most of which are free, will be offered this week.

To see a full list of the events running Nov. 15-19, see here.

