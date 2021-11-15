State, federal agencies continue to work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - State and federal agencies are continuing their efforts to reduce the number of invasive carp in the Mississippi River near La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wild Rivers Conservancy and National Park Service will continue working to reduce carp numbers after sampling more than 100,000 pounds of fish during an invasive carp removal effort Oct. 25-29 near La Crosse.

In October, no invasive carp were caught, although seven silver carp were seen jumping out of the sampling area, Pool 8 of the Mississippi River near La Crosse. In April, the first effort to remove the invasive carp species netted 34 silver carp.

“This is potentially very good news about the current status of invasive carp in Pool 8,” Jordan Weeks, Wisconsin DNR Mississippi River Fisheries Biologist, said. “Invasive carp captures decreased sharply. We’re hopeful this indicates a decrease in the actual invasive carp population.”

Other fish captured indicated a “healthy” number and diversity of native fish, including paddlefish and sturgeon.

Invasive carp captures must be reported to the DNR immediately. If you believe you have captured an invasive carp, you should put it on ice and send a picture of the carp to Jordan Weeks, DNR Mississippi River Fisheries Biologist, at Jordan.Weeks@wisconsin.gov or 608-386-0970.

The Wisconsin DNR offers more ways to help limit the spread of invasive aquatic species on its website, including carp.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.