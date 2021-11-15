Advertisement

TOBACCO OUTLET PLUS GROCERY #813

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A very heartfelt and appreciative “thank you” to all of you at Tobacco Outlet for letting all of us at Bluff Crest Mobile Home Court, located right behind you, come to your store for our water needs at no charge. We had a ten-day water shortage due to a broken main line pipe. Your kindness really touched us and even though you did not have to help us, we appreciate you!!

Katherine Anderson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

MOLLY THORP
DAVID TELLO
MARY HANSON
PHOEBE DANZIE