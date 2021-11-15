TOBACCO OUTLET PLUS GROCERY #813

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A very heartfelt and appreciative “thank you” to all of you at Tobacco Outlet for letting all of us at Bluff Crest Mobile Home Court, located right behind you, come to your store for our water needs at no charge. We had a ten-day water shortage due to a broken main line pipe. Your kindness really touched us and even though you did not have to help us, we appreciate you!!

Katherine Anderson

