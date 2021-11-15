Wisconsinites not fully vaccinated face COVID-19 gap compared to fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who were not fully vaccinated during the month of October were 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who had completed their vaccination series, according to updated data from the Department of Health Services.

Health officials outlined the differences Monday in those who were fully vaccinated and those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death.

DHS reports the rate of deaths for those not fully vaccinated was 27.3 per 100,000 people, while those who completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen hit 1.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

The risk of someone dying of COVID-19 this month was fewer than it was last month, when DHS’ data showed those not fully vaccinated were almost 20 times more likely to die of the virus.

The rate of hospitalizations, however, increased from the previous month. Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated face a risk of being 10 times more likely to be admitted to a hospital with the virus than those who have completed their series.

There were 132 hospitalizations per 100,000 people for those not fully vaccinated, while fully vaccinated dropped to 12.2 per 100,000.

Cases/100k Hospitalizations/100k Deaths/100k Nov. 15 Fully vaccinated 456.4 12.2 1.8 Not fully vaccinated 2,255.1 132 27.3 Oct. 15 Fully vaccinated 513.3 13.8 1.3 Not fully vaccinated 2,351.2 122 24.5 Sept. 15 Fully vaccinated 360.7 11.5 1.1 Not fully vaccinated 1,413.7 98.5 11.7

The difference between those who are not fully vaccinated versus vaccinated for COVID-19 cases remained stable compared to the previous month. This past month, Wisconsinites who are not fully immunized are nearly five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Those have not completed their vaccine series sank to 2,255.1 cases per 100,000 people this month, while those who are fully vaccinated fell to 456.4 cases per 100,000 people.

New COVID-19 cases, no new vaccine data

DHS confirmed 1,293 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases ever in Wisconsin up to 829,883.

The seven-day rolling average increased slightly, hitting 2,862. This puts the rolling average in Wisconsin at similar levels for what it was at in mid-September, according to DHS’ dashboard.

Two people have died, DHS’ data indicate Monday, meaning 8,747 Wisconsinites total have died from the virus.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine page has not updated since Nov. 5 due to a reporting error. The agency stated it would continue to work with Walgreens on the issue and will update the data “as soon as we are confident all of the necessary corrections have been made and updated in our system.”

