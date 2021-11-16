2022 benefit will support veterans suffering from PTSD

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of VFW organizations in the Coulee Region are organizing an event to help veterans that are suffering from PTSD.

Two people involved in the effort include Chris Sepich and Willie Stokes, who say more and more veterans are struggling to reacclimate to civilian life.

“Since the Twin Towers fell on September 11th, 2001, more of our warriors have died of suicide than combat casualties in that time,” Sepich said.

“Every month, about 20 of our veterans commit suicide,” Stokes added.

The suicidal thoughts that some veterans have are a result of PTSD, which VFW member Steve Thomas says is a natural result of going to war.

“It happens, and we all bring, unfortunately, our memories that we can’t seem to erase back with us,” Thomas expressed.

Sepich says the VFW is always available to help veterans, but some are not willing to speak out and ask for that assistance.

“They are proud men, they are proud women, they say there’s nothing wrong with me, but the families suffer, the communities suffer,” Sepich said.

Both Sepich and Stokes say one of the reasons veterans won’t ask for help is because they don’t want to receive PTSD treatment that includes medication.

As result, Sepich, Stokes, and Thomas helped from the VFW-Warfighter Advance PTSD Benefit Committee to connect veterans with the Warfighter Advance program.

Warfighter Advance is a seven-day training program which is designed for veterans that are contemplating suicide., founded by a US Navy nurse/officer and psychologist.

Stokes says the program offers effective, alternative treatment methods.

“The Warfighter Advance program that veterans have gone through, a week later they will tell you they have turned their life around,” Stokes said.

To raise awareness for the program, a fundraising effort will soon begin ahead of a benefit that’s scheduled for Oct. 11, 2022 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

The funds will help the VFW connect veterans to the program, as will the benefit which will feature a performance from “Voices of Service”.

A dedicated website to collect donations will be launched on Dec. 1, and funds will continue to be raised until the day of the benefit.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.