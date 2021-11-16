Advertisement

Air travel in Wisconsin returning to pre-pandemic levels

A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct....
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin airports are returning to pre-pandemic traffic levels as the busy holiday season gets underway.

Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month this year since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

At Milwaukee County’s Mitchell International Airport the number of flights during Thanksgiving week is expected to be up 50% compared to last year, but down about 7% compared to the same week in 2019.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport director Marty Piette says the size of the airport means even on a busy day, travelers are unlikely to wait long at TSA checkpoints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-lifestyle-wisconsin-travel-0e9a83dd24d4092f58de121b057af4a3

Most Read

Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Michael Steindl
Eau Claire man charged with five counts of possession of child porn
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway

Latest News

70 students were awarded a $7,000 scholarship after the UW System completed its “Vax Up! 70 for...
UW System awards scholarships for “70 for 70″ campaign
EC STUDENTS TO PERFORM MACY'S TGIVING PARADE #3
EC STUDENTS TO PERFORM MACY'D PARADE #3
Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway