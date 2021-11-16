America Recycles Day: Ways to properly recycle electronics in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - November 15th is America Recycles Day which aims to raise awareness on how to recycle and reuse products. That includes properly disposing of unwanted electronics and appliances.

“Our main goal is to keep everything out of a landfill,” Ralph Hutchens, co-owner of First Choice Recycling said.

First Choice Recycling is located in Eau Claire and accepts anything from old or broken phones, laptops, computers, cameras, TV,s and more.

“The main goal of recycling is trying to repurpose it and try to reuse it,” Hutchens said, “If you can’t, it gets broken down then every one of those components gets broken down again and hopefully until it gets to the raw commodity.”

Hutchens says First Choice is a non-landfill company.

‘So, everything we process we have to be able to prove where it goes,” Hutchens said “Make sure its end of life is correct whether it’s a hard drive, battery, or piece of metal.”

Wisconsin’s Ecycle law bans electronics from going into landfills. Hutchens says it’s a tough law to enforce, but given the slow, or in some cases, non-existent, decomposition rate of electronics, it’s needed.

“It’s important to keep electronics out just from the sheer volume of it. Just the state of Wisconsin goes through millions and millions of pounds a year of electronics. This helps keep it,” Hutchens said. “This facility keeps out 3 to 5 million pounds out the landfill just here in Eau Claire.”

Renee Yohnk is the Chippewa County Recycling Coordinator. She says not properly disposing of electronics can be dangerous.

“They do also contain hazardous materials like mercury, lead, and cadmium which could be dangerous to the air, water, and soil,” Yohnk said.

Yohnk says going through the proper channels of recycling electronics can be beneficial.

“Many of these electronics contain valuable materials such as gold, silver and copper, and glass,” Yohnk said.

As they say, one man’s trash can easily become another treasure.

“If we can get it to work it can end up anywhere from a school that has a low budget to third world countries that can’t afford anything,” Hutchens said.

First Choice is also a battery collector working with Eau Claire County’s battery recycling program.

“So, you can bring household batteries in here for no cost,” Hutchens said. “It’s been an overwhelming success. We probably kept 6 tons of batteries out of the landfill.”

First Choice Recycling takes most electronics free of charge. Items such as computers and laptops can at times be repaired giving them a second chance to be useful to someone else.

