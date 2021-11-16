Baierl, Nelson, and Barrett All Earn AVCA All-American Honors

LEXINGTON, KY. (blugolds.com) – The American Volleyball Coaches Association has announced their 40th AVCA All-America Teams this Tuesday. Three student-athletes of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team were recognized for their success this year.

Kendra Baierl (Sr. – Marshfield, WI/Columbus Catholic) was named to the AVCA All-America First Team after having a dominant year as Eau Claire’s middle hitter. She currently sits in second place for total block in all of Division III and 9th in hitting percentage. Baierl, who was named Wisconsin Intercollegiate Offensive Player of the Year and AVCA All-Region First Team, helped the Blugolds capture their seventh tournament title in program history while leading UWEC in blocking and points scored in the regular season. This is Baierl’s first time being named an All-American.

Charlie Nelson (So. – Lakeville, MN/North) was named as a Third Team All-American in her first year of competition as a Blugold. In her rookie season, she has the 2nd most assists in all of Division III women’s volleyball and ranks 3rd in assists per set. Nelson also surpassed 1000 assists in first season, led the WIAC in set assists, and was named to the All-WIAC First Team and as an All-Region recipient.

Arianna Barrett (Sr. – Lakeville, MN/North) also earned All-American honors as she was named to the Honorable Mention All-America team. The three-time All-WIAC and two-time NCAA Regional tournament Most Outstanding Player controlled the right side of the net for Eau Claire with 275 kills in the regular season. Barrett also reached a milestone of her own as she tallied her 1000 career kills on Thursday, November 4th against UW-Oshkosh in the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament. This is Barrett’s second All-America team honors adding to her 2019 All-America Second Team award.

The three Blugolds join 42 other Division III athletes selected to the 2021 class of AVCA All-Americans.

