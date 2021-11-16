Advertisement

GATEWAYS Center ribbon cutting

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members celebrated a renovated special education transition center Tuesday afternoon.

Renovated over the summer, GATEWAYS, which stands for Grow, Achieve, Transition, Empower, Working At Your Success, in East-ridge Center is new to the Eau Claire Area School District.

It’s the second community-based transition center for students with disabilities ages 18 to 21 who have met graduation requirements, but have not yet graduated.

Special Education Program Administrator, Kelsey Tichey, says GATEWAYS supports students as they transition from school to adult life.

“Programming focuses on independent life skill development, vocational and employment skills, even things like social skills, and rec and leisure skills and learning how to enjoy yourself as a young adult within the community,” Tichey said.

GATEWAYS began hosting students on Nov. 1. The new center joins Life Without Limits as a community-based transition option.

