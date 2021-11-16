Advertisement

Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’

Minnesota is in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials say the state is currently in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections worse in the nation over the pasts seven days.

More than 95% of available inpatient hospital beds are filled across the state which has caused backups in some emergency departments, according to health care providers.

COVID-19 booster and pediatric vaccinations should help stabilize the rate of new infections, but health officials say they won’t have an immediate impact because it takes a while to develop immunity.

State health leaders encouraged Minnesotans to protect themselves with mask-wearing and social distancing measures.

