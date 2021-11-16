Advertisement

How online scammers target seniors

By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, seniors scammed online in Wisconsin last year lost more than $10 million.

AARP Wisconsin Senior Program Specialist Courtney Anclam says there are many ways a scammer can connect with a potential victim, and it’s hard to protect everyone.

“It’s email, it’s social media, it’s dating sites, it’s your phone, and they really prey on the trust that people have,” Anclam detailed.

That type of trust is what lead a Holmen woman, who wished to remain anonymous, to make a digital connection.

“I would get friend requests, and this one seemed kind of nice,” the woman said. “He said hi, I said hi, and it may have been even two weeks until he contacted me again saying how are you doing, stuff like that, he just kept me with it, with him.”

Eventually, the conversations turned to requests for money, which the woman provided...up to a certain point.

“I just got sick of him wanting and needing more and more money, and he brought a sibling into the picture, then she started needing money,” the woman recalled. “It was one thing after another, and I just kind of decided to sit down and look through all the facts, and I just kind of said this isn’t real.”

Anclam describes this type of situation as a romance scam, a crime that affected more than 300 people in Wisconsin last year.

“They [scammers] are so good at pretending like they actually care about you, and especially in this time of COVID and social isolation, pretending to be a romantic partner or a friend,” Anclam explained.

The fear over losing those types of connections can stop victims from getting help.

“I refused to give up on that love, and the personalization, and everything that we shared together,” the Holmen woman added.

While there’s a sense of shame that comes after being scammed, Anclam believes raising awareness about online fraud is the best way to destigmatize those feelings.

“These people are professionals, it’s their job to get you to give up information,” Anclam said. “It’s not your fault if this happens to you, you’re a victim of a crime.”

To help prevent online fraud, AARP offers a resource center that provides more information about scams, along with warning signs and best practices to protect potential victims.

The organization also offers a Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

The helpline can be contacted free of charge Monday-Friday from 6 AM-10 PM CT.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was...
Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire defeated Tufts in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinal in St.Louis.
Blugolds volleyball advances to national semifinals
The City of Eau Claire has a live-cam on its website where you can track the progress.
Work continues on Eau Claire’s high bridge
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Nationwide search begins for Madison’s next fire chief
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning