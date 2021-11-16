How online scammers target seniors

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, seniors scammed online in Wisconsin last year lost more than $10 million.

AARP Wisconsin Senior Program Specialist Courtney Anclam says there are many ways a scammer can connect with a potential victim, and it’s hard to protect everyone.

“It’s email, it’s social media, it’s dating sites, it’s your phone, and they really prey on the trust that people have,” Anclam detailed.

That type of trust is what lead a Holmen woman, who wished to remain anonymous, to make a digital connection.

“I would get friend requests, and this one seemed kind of nice,” the woman said. “He said hi, I said hi, and it may have been even two weeks until he contacted me again saying how are you doing, stuff like that, he just kept me with it, with him.”

Eventually, the conversations turned to requests for money, which the woman provided...up to a certain point.

“I just got sick of him wanting and needing more and more money, and he brought a sibling into the picture, then she started needing money,” the woman recalled. “It was one thing after another, and I just kind of decided to sit down and look through all the facts, and I just kind of said this isn’t real.”

Anclam describes this type of situation as a romance scam, a crime that affected more than 300 people in Wisconsin last year.

“They [scammers] are so good at pretending like they actually care about you, and especially in this time of COVID and social isolation, pretending to be a romantic partner or a friend,” Anclam explained.

The fear over losing those types of connections can stop victims from getting help.

“I refused to give up on that love, and the personalization, and everything that we shared together,” the Holmen woman added.

While there’s a sense of shame that comes after being scammed, Anclam believes raising awareness about online fraud is the best way to destigmatize those feelings.

“These people are professionals, it’s their job to get you to give up information,” Anclam said. “It’s not your fault if this happens to you, you’re a victim of a crime.”

To help prevent online fraud, AARP offers a resource center that provides more information about scams, along with warning signs and best practices to protect potential victims.

The organization also offers a Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

The helpline can be contacted free of charge Monday-Friday from 6 AM-10 PM CT.

