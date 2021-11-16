Mayo Clinic Health System sees uptick in COVID-19 and flu vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second week of Nov. saw higher volumes of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at Mayo Clinic Health System.

That is according to a release from the Mayo Clinic Health System. It also marked the final week of the walk-in vaccine clinic in La Crosse.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, COVID-19 vaccinations increased by 23% from the previous week, which is the highest volume since boosters started being offered to patients last month. Children 5 to 11 accounted for 18% of those vaccinated. Flu vaccinations also increased over 4% from the previous week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mayo Clinic vaccine experts continue to recommend that your booster vaccination be the same brand as your initial vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at these locations by appointment:

Pfizer doses ages 12+ and Johnson & Johnson doses for 18+ are available at all Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine, internal medicine, and specialty clinics, excluding pediatrics.

Moderna boosters are only available at the Family Health Clinic in La Crosse.

Pfizer doses for children 5–11 are available at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse and Onalaska Pediatrics departments. They also are available at family medicine clinics in Arcadia, Tomah, Prairie du Chien and Sparta.

Evening appointments are available in the Onalaska Pediatrics Department for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400.

Another Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Your child does not need to have a pediatric primary care provider to get vaccinated.

The Mayo Clinic Health System says the COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group comes in a smaller dose, and with different packaging and needle, compared to other doses. Despite those differences, the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccines children already receive.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is administered in the same way, either in the arm or in the leg, depending on the age of the child,” Tina Ardon, M.D., Family Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic, said. “The doses are appropriate for the age of the child, and side effects are similar to other vaccines, including fever, muscle aches, but most likely pain, redness and swelling at the injection site.”

COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at 630 10th Street South in La Crosse. COVID-19 testing volumes increased 10% from the previous week. Eligible patients can schedule a flu vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine booster or both using Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400.

