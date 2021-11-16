Advertisement

Registration opens for Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournament

Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey
Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the Leinenkugel’s Pond Hockey Classic to be held Jan. 14-16 in Wausau.

It’s the 10th year for the event. The pond hockey tournament draws hundreds of players to Sunnyvale Park in Wausau each year. Teams come from all corners of the U.S. and Canada.

Outdoor rinks are created on Manmade Lake for the tournament. The rinks are lit and there is a heated tent set up for both players and spectators.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The Wisconsin Pond Hockey Classic is brought to you by Wausau Central Wisconsin Sports Authority with the support of Lee Beverage.

