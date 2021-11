EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds prepare for their elite 8 matchup against Tufts University in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Blugolds will take on the Jumbos on Thursday, and if they win, will play in the final four on Friday and another win would propel them to the championship on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.