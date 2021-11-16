UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey to play exhibition game vs. Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s hockey team has added an exhibition contest with The University of Wisconsin Badgers on January 10th at 7 pm. at Madison’s LaBahn Arena.

The third-ranked Blugolds (6-0-0) will face the top-ranked Badgers (13-0-1) in a matchup of between two of the top teams in NCAA Division III and Division I.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity,” said Head Coach Erik Strand. “The Badgers are arguably one of the best programs in the history of NCAA Women’s Hockey. To have the chance to line up across from them and compete against the best players and best coaching staffs in the country for 60 minutes is a valuable opportunity to learn more about our program, who we are and what we will need to work on to have success in achieving our goals this season.”

No tickets will be sold for the game. Instead, fans will need to donate a book to attend the contest. Any new or gently used book (kindergarten through eighth grade) will grant entry, no monetary donations will be accepted. The first 2,273 fans that arrive at LaBahn with a book will be able to attend the contest.

Parking will be free in Lot 91 two hours before puck drop and one hour following the conclusion of the game.

For fans unable to make the trip to Madison, the game will be streamed online through B1G+. Get all the links on Blugolds.com/gameday or check out the Blugold app, UWEC Blugolds.

