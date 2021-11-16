Advertisement

UW-Stout Career Services teams with barber to offer free haircuts

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A good haircut can generally give people a confidence boost.

UW-Stout’s Career Services teamed up with an on-demand barber service called ClipDart to offer free haircuts to students who may have difficulty finding a barber familiar with culturally diverse hair textures.

Barber Gilbert Jordan of Minnesota traveled to Menomonie today for eight haircut appointments. Gilbert Jordan, who owns Uncle Gils Barbershop, teamed up with the University’s Career Services to bring eight appointments at the Memorial Student Center.

The goal was to bring a barber who is familiar with culturally diverse hair to students who may have a hard time finding a barber with that kind of experience.

Bryan Barts, Director of Career Services, says feeling good translates to being prepared for interviews.

“Career development and professional development starts with thinking about the whole person, the holistic approach to support and development. So looking good translates to feeling good. Feeling good translates to being prepared for interviews and doing the best you can when you’re trying to be prepared for the next step in your life,” Barts said.

UW-Stout Career Services plans to offer hair-cutting services three or four times a year.

