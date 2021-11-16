Advertisement

UWEC extends mask requirement

All employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in all...
All employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in all campus buildings through Dec. 31.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The face mask requirement for indoor spaces on all University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campuses has been extended through the end of the year, Chancellor James Schmidt said on Tuesday.

According to a release from UWEC, all employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in all campus buildings through Dec. 31.

UWEC says a total of 94% of UWEC faculty and staff have been vaccinated, and nearly 83% of students have received the vaccine.

Employees and students who have not provided proof of vaccination must continue to test once a week.

UWEC says the cumulative antigen testing positivity rate for campus has been less than 1% for the past month.

“Though the pandemic has been exhausting for all of us over the past 18 months, my spirit has been lifted by the excitement I see every day on campus,” Chancellor Schmidt said. “From engaging in a spirited discussion in a classroom to socializing with friends over lunch at Davies Center to attending a performance at Pablo Center, our pandemic protocols are helping us find joy together.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Michael Steindl
Eau Claire man charged with five counts of possession of child porn
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway

Latest News

AARP provides fraud protection resources and information
How online scammers target seniors
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/16/21)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers stock sale is underway
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
"Krismas Kookies"
"Krismas Kookies" (11/16/21)