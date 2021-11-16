UWEC extends mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The face mask requirement for indoor spaces on all University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campuses has been extended through the end of the year, Chancellor James Schmidt said on Tuesday.

According to a release from UWEC, all employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in all campus buildings through Dec. 31.

UWEC says a total of 94% of UWEC faculty and staff have been vaccinated, and nearly 83% of students have received the vaccine.

Employees and students who have not provided proof of vaccination must continue to test once a week.

UWEC says the cumulative antigen testing positivity rate for campus has been less than 1% for the past month.

“Though the pandemic has been exhausting for all of us over the past 18 months, my spirit has been lifted by the excitement I see every day on campus,” Chancellor Schmidt said. “From engaging in a spirited discussion in a classroom to socializing with friends over lunch at Davies Center to attending a performance at Pablo Center, our pandemic protocols are helping us find joy together.”

