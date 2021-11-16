WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (KARE) - Repair crews are working to seal up the city hall building in Cumberland, Wisconsin after a man who was reportedly angry with police drove through the front entrance early Tuesday.

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe says the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the government center. An officer was sitting inside the building approximately 20 feet from where the man’s vehicle crashed through the wall. That officer was not injured.

A review of security footage made investigators believe the act was intentional and police say the suspect backed that up, allegedly making statements that he was angry with the department after an officer issued a citation to a family member.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on probable cause criminal damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Police have presented the case to the Barron County District Attorney for consideration of formal charges.

