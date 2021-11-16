Advertisement

Wis. workforce development boards receive $20 million to boost employment access

(WLBT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eleven regions in Wisconsin will receive $20 million in grants to increase access to employment opportunities across the state, Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Workforce Development announced Monday.

The Worker Advancement Initiative will help over 2,300 residents whose previous job has not come back since the pandemic started and those who were not attached to or successful in the labor market before the pandemic, Evers explained. These Wisconsinites will be offered subsidized employment and skills trainings with local employers.

“We’re working hard to make sure Wisconsin rebounds and recovers from the pandemic, but we know part of that work is ensuring workers, families, and communities are bouncing back with us,” Evers said. “Whether through job training or providing quality childcare, affordable housing, or accessible transportation, our workforce innovation funds will support folks working to overcome challenges specific to their community and their family and help get workers back in the workforce so we can ensure our state’s economic recovery.”

The Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, which includes Monroe, Juneau and Crawford Counties, were granted $1.5 million to help 150 residents.

The initiative also awarded $2 million to the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin to help 200 participants, which includes Sauk, Columbia and Dane Counties.

Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board received over $1.6 million to help 296 participants across counties such as Rock, Iowa and Grant.

