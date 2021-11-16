Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The vast majority of public school districts in Wisconsin are meeting, exceeding, or significantly exceeding expectations, according to annual report cards issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The accountability reports, which are required by state and federal law, were released on Tuesday.

399 of 421, or 94.8%, school districts met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations, according to the DPI. This includes 1,781 out of 2,038 public and choice schools, or 87.4%; 439 schools did not have enough data to be included on the reports.

The DPI “urges caution” in considering the reports due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scores are compiled using achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation as its four main data points. According to law, the greater the number of economically disadvantaged students a school or district has by percentage, the more the growth measure comprises the final score. If there isn’t enough data for any one of these areas, it is omitted and the remaining data points receive greater weight in the final score.

In western Wisconsin’s largest districts, Altoona was exceeding expectations, receiving four stars out of five. Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, La Crosse and Menomonie met expectations, receiving three stars.

For detailed school and district report cards or to find your school district, visit the DPI website.

