Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 case count since vaccines began

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials confirmed the most COVID-19 cases in a single day Tuesday in almost a year, before COVID-19 vaccines had even arrived in the state.

According to the Department of Health Services, 3,981 Wisconsinites tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. You would have to go back to Dec. 11, 2020 to find a higher single-day case count. That was also the last time daily cases topped 2,900.

At that point, COVID-19 vaccines had not even started to be administered to Wisconsinites, nor had the shots even arrived yet. Officials began giving out Pfizer vaccines on Dec. 14 to health care workers, which was the day the shots arrived.

The average number of COVID-19 cases has been climbing since the end of October, hitting 2,953 on Tuesday. This is the highest the seven-day rolling average has been reported at so far in 2021. In fact, the last time the state’s seven-day rolling average was higher was on Dec. 18, 2020.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the total number of infections ever reported in Wisconsin reached 833,881.

DHS advises anyone living in substantial or high levels of COVID-19 transmission, as designated by the CDC, to wear masks in public indoor settings. This goes for those who are also fully vaccinated. People should also consider wearing them in crowded outdoor spaces.

The state’s percent positivity rate rose to 10.8% Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers anything above 10% to be high and notes the percent positivity can vary based on the volume of testing and the population tested.

Twenty-two people have died, according to DHS Tuesday. There have been 8,779 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard remains not updated for the eleventh day in a row. The agency last provided an update on Friday, saying it is working with Walgreens to resolve reporting errors.

