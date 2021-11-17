4th Annual Honeycomb Hatch Event

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Local entrepreneurs got a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges Tuesday night for a chance to win money.

The Fourth Annual Honeycomb Hatch event took place at the River Prairie Center in Altoona.

The event is held during Startup Chippewa Valley Week and aims to support small business growth.

Presenters have less than five minutes to make their pitch to a panel of local business owners. The panel then selects the best business idea, product, or plan.

Nikki Anderson, Board Member of Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, says the event is important to the economy here in the Chippewa Valley.

“This is really important to the growth and development of our economy here in the Chippewa and really shows commitment to entrepreneurs in the Chippewa Valley,” Anderson said.

Charlie Walker, President and CEO of Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, also shared the importance of the event.

“And its absolutely an important event because entrepreneurs need encouragement. They need to go together and get together and share ideas and just to be told that we support what they do. That means everything and that’s what startup week is all about,” Walker said.

The winner of the Hatch Pitch Competition will receive $5,000 to go towards their next steps in business.

