Advertisement

Aspirus sees highest COVID-19 positivity rate since January 2021

Aspirus ICU
Aspirus ICU(Aspirus Health)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health data shows the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed at the Aspirus Reference Lab increased for the third straight week. Last week, 17.6% of all tests were positive. The health care system noted that is the highest positivity rate since January 2021.

“Typically, the higher the case number, the higher that prevalence or positivity rate translates to more patients requiring hospitalization,” said Susan Schneider, MD, Aspirus System Senior System Physician Executive of Primary Care. “And we really are seeing those numbers, especially with this latest Delta variant. There seems to be a higher transmission rate, younger, healthier people are requiring hospitalization because they are developing severe COVID.”

As of Wednesday, Aspirus had 106 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout its system. Of those patients, 76% were not fully vaccinated and 29 required ICU-level care.

Aspirus Health COVID data on Nov. 17, 2021
Aspirus Health COVID data on Nov. 17, 2021(WSAW)

“I really think there’s a disconnect with what’s happening in the perception out in the community versus what’s happening within our health system as well as actually the rest of the health systems across the state,” Dr. Schneider said. “This pandemic has been going on for a long time and people are tired of it and really want to get back to normal life, but that’s not really what we’re seeing in the health care system.”

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show significantly higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death among individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These rates in September 2021 were five times higher for infection, nine times higher for hospitalization and 19 times higher for death.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
While the students aren't allowed to share what they have in store for the big parade, they did...
Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer season opens this weekend.
Deer numbers up ahead of Wisconsin’s gun deer season
Generic image of crash scene
Milk truck collides with cow in Grant County
Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy
State launches online survey to seek business owner input on employee childcare issues