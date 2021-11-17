CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is reminding residents of the Chippewa Falls winter parking rules.

According to the Police Department, winter parking rules in Chippewa Falls run from Nov. 15 until March 15.

During winter parking, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets or boulevards from 2:00 a.m. -6:00 a.m. for more than 30 minutes.

The Department is suspending the start of enforcement, as they have in past years.

The Department says they will try to wait to enforce the winter parking rules until the week after Thanksgiving, if they can.

However, if they see significant snowfall expected before then, they may have to start enforcement quickly.

