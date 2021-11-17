EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

News Release:

The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will present “Music of Beethoven” in the JAMF Theater of the Pablo Center at the Confluence on November 20 at 7:30 pm. Music Director, Frank Watkins will conduct works including the Coriolan Overture, Symphony No. 2 and the Violin Concerto performed by soloist Eunice Kim. This is a co-production with the Pablo Center and Tickets must be purchased through the Pablo Center: Adults $29.00 plus fees and tax, Youth $5 plus fees and tax.

“Coriolan Overture,” is a chamber piece written for Heinrich Joseph von Collin’s tragic play “Coriolan.” This piece first premiered as a small show in the home of Prince Franz Lobkowitz. The story follows the legendary Gaius Marcius Coriolanus, a military leader on the verge of sacking Rome. The overture’s main theme in C minor represents Gaius’s simplistic and warlike tendencies. Alternatively, a more tender E-flat theme represents his mother’s pleas to put his siege to an end. Eventually, Gaius relents to his mother but having led an army to the gates of Rome, only to turn back at the last moment, he takes his own life.

Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2,” a four movement piece composed between 1801-1802. Yet another piece written for a royal, Karl Alois, a chamberlain of the Imperial Austrian Court. Karl, also known as Prince Lichnowsky, is remembered for his strong patronage of the arts and his personal relationships with Beethoven and Mozart. Beethoven wrote this piece largely in 1802, when his deafness was a growing concern which he feared was incurable. This piece was first performed at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna 1803, conducted by the composer himself. Composed in 1806, Beethoven’s “Violin Concerto” spent numerous years in obscurity after it was written. This was due to its first performance by Franz Clement being regarded as a failure. The piece was no revived until 1844 by Hungarian violinist and composer Joseph Joachim. Joachim performed this revival piece at the young age of 12 along with the London Philharmonic Society Orchestra. Since this performance from the young violinist, this concerto has become a standard in any violinist’s repertoire. This origin story is a far cry from how the piece is regarded today; it is one of the better known violin concertos in the world, imagine if the young Joseph Joachim would have chosen another piece to play!

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, violinist Eunice Kim made her solo debut at the age of seven with the Korean Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra. Called “just superb” (The New York Times) and “a born performer” (Epoch Times), she recently made her solo debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Louisville Symphony, and performed George Tsontakis’ Unforgettable with the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Also recently, she performed at the Library of Congress on the “Ward” Antonio Stradivari violin, and she toured Taiwan, Hong Kong, Germany and South Korea with “Curtis On Tour.”

