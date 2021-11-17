Fall Creek whip-crackin’ champ Adam Winrich on Guinness World Records Day

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -Today we’re cracking down on badger state born and raised talent. Today is Guinness World Records Day and one act out of Fall Creek is worth getting ‘fired’ up about.

Adam Winrich born in Eau Claire and raised in Fall Creek is now a 30-time Guinness World Record holder for whipcracking.

As a professional whip cracker he has built a laundry list of accolades across the world, with more than half a million followers on his social platforms. Even taking his talents to Conan O’Brien, Steve Harvey and the Discovery Channel.

“I started whipcracking when I was eight years old after watching Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and then I learned to make whips it’s something I started doing off and on,” says Winrich.

After college Winrich says he started making and selling whips online, not knowing he could make a living from the trade.

“Then there was a renaissance fair that opened in Chippewa Falls that I started at, some of my friends told me to do a show there and I met other acts doing the renaissance fair circuit and they said ‘oh if you like doing this renaissance fair you should try doing other ones’ so it sort of snowballed from there,” says Winrich.

A few of the titles he still holds include most whip cracks in a minute with two whips and most fire whip cracks in a minute (totaling 314). Grauting from UW Eau Claire with a double major in math and physics, Winrich says he’s lucky to have been able to take something he loves and turn it into a career.

“I’m lucky that old renaissance happen to be around so it’s a new growing venue that somebody like me can show off their skills and make a couple bucks doing it,” laughs Winrich.

The most recent record he has attempted and is still waiting to get certified by Guinness for is heaviest whip cracked, he was in Wisconsin this September to build this 27-pound whip and says hopefully in a month or so he’ll hear back and see if he’ll be adding yet another record to his portfolio.

Winrich is currently working the renaissance fair circuit across the country with his whipcracking act but he will be back in the badger state this summer bringing his talents to the Bristol Renaissance Fair that runs outside of Kenosha.

Adam Winrich on Youtube, Tiktok and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.