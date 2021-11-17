Advertisement

Gov. Walz secures federal medical teams to support Minnesota hospitals

By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN – The federal government is sending medical teams to help staff Minnesota hospitals dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz announced the federal government has accepted his urgent request for emergency staffing assistance at Minnesota hospitals and will be sending two Department of Defense medical teams to hospitals to relieve doctors and nurses as they treat COVID-19 and other patients.

The emergency staffing teams, with 22 medical personnel each, will support staff at HCMC in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital.

They will arrive next week and begin treating patients immediately.

The federal staffing teams come as Minnesota hospitals are strained under what health officials are calling a dramatic influx of COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 1,382 Minnesotans are hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest figure this year.

Only 47 ICU beds statewide are open to accepting Minnesota patients.

In addition to requesting federal staffing support, Walz has taken decisive action to assist Minnesota hospitals by opening up bed space in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.

Hospitals report that a number of their patients should instead be treated at long-term care facilities, including those who have recently had surgery and no longer need hospital-level care but cannot yet go home.

Due to staffing and bed shortages, hospitals are not able to transfer these patients to long-term care settings.

Cerenity Senior Care-Marian of St. Paul will be able to accept up to 27 patients as a hospital decompression site

A team of 25; 10 nurses from federal partners and 15 nursing assistants from the Minnesota National Guard and private vendors – will provide transitional care to patients who are currently hospitalized, allowing hospitals to treat those sick with COVID-19 and others requiring emergency support.

Cerenity Senior Care-Marian will join Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd (34 beds) and Benedictine St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee (27 beds) in providing transitional care to patients.

