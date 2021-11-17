EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Yukon Gold potatoes about 3

1 lb sweet potatoes about 2

kosher salt

6 Tbsp unsalted butter diced

1/3 cup heavy cream warmed

1/3 cup sour cream

freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp light brown sugar packed

pinch cayenne pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put the potatoes and sweet potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Add a generous pinch of salt, bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife, 35 to 40 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Peel the Yukon gold potatoes and transfer to a medium bowl. Peel the sweet potatoes and transfer to a separate bowl.

Divide the butter between the 2 bowls. Add the heavy cream and sour cream to the Yukon gold potatoes and mash well with a potato masher; season with salt and black pepper. Add the brown sugar and cayenne to the bowl with the sweet potatoes and mash well; season with salt and black pepper.

Dollop the potatoes and sweet potatoes into a warmed serving dish and swirl using a large spoon. (The potatoes can be made up to 2 hours ahead; set aside in a baking dish. Reheat, covered, at 350°F, 15 to 20 minutes.)

