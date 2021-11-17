Advertisement

Milk truck collides with cow in Grant County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A milk truck received minor damage Monday evening after it collided with a cow that was walking in the roadway, authorities say.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday that a Liddicoat Trucking Inc. milk truck was driving at about 6:40 p.m. on County Road E eastbound in Livingston when it struck the cow.

Authorities say the driver of the milk truck, a 52-year-old man, was uninjured. He was able to drive the truck away from the scene after the incident.

The sheriff’s office says a 66-year-old Platteville man was identified as the owner of the cow, but officials did not state the condition of the cow.

