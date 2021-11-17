Advertisement

Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Some parents are suing the Kettle Moraine School District over a policy that allows minor students to change their names and gender pronouns at school without parental consent.

The lawsuit by two sets of parents was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom in Waukesha County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The parents of a 12-year-old girl say they withdrew their daughter from the district to protect her mental health and preserve their parental role.

They say the school district violated their constitutional rights as parents by using a male name and male pronouns to address their daughter at school without their consent and over their objections.

