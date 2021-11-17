Advertisement

Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19

Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public healthcare experts are warning nations across the globe to prepare for a future flu pandemic, researchers said in a series of reports on Wednesday.

The National Academy of Medicine suggests the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like the one in 1918.

The flu killed 50 million to 100 million people through 1919 during that pandemic.

Researchers say right now we are “woefully under-protected” against that scale of threat.

They recommend countries start developing next-generation vaccines and build up capacity levels in poor and middle-income nations.

One report suggests having 4 to 8 billion doses of flu vaccines ready to go during any given flu season.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
While the students aren't allowed to share what they have in store for the big parade, they did...
Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
Drug epidemic deadliest ever in US