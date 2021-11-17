Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
While the students aren't allowed to share what they have in store for the big parade, they did...
Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
Drug epidemic deadliest ever in US