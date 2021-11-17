Students make hats and collect clothing for Afghan refugees

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students in the Mondovi School District are doing their part to make sure Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy have winter clothing items.

Students at Anthony Acres Charter School wanted to do something to help the refugees.

They started a Clothing Donation Drive and learned how to make knit hats.

Tangled Up In Hue, a business in Eau Claire, donated all the yarn. Conrad’s Auto Salvage in Mondovi donated money to buy looms and other supplies.

Teacher, Paul Richards, says the students have led this project from the start.

“I guess that’s what our school is all about is putting leadership in the role for our students. So, when they researched this, they were like we have to figure out a way to help out. So, to me that’s really cool, that’s what our school is all about. It’s project-based learning. Here’s a project, we have a problem, lets help solve it. So, it’s really cool.” Richards said.

Richards plans to deliver the hats and other clothing donations to Fort McCoy next week.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.