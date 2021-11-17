Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
While the students aren't allowed to share what they have in store for the big parade, they did...
Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Defense makes its case in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users...
Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs