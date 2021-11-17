Tree farms prepare for upcoming holiday season

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re heading out to find a Christmas tree this holiday season, the American Christmas Tree Association is warning of potential shortages.

“We’re watching the weather. We’re watching any condition any farmer would use. Our crop though is not an annual crop. It’s a 10 year, 12 year, 14 year, 16 year, 20 year crop,” said Therese Olson with the Lowes Creek Tree Farm.

Since 1981 members of the Olson family have been raising Christmas trees and more on their farm in Eau Claire County.

About two years after planting, these trees are only inches tall.

It takes years for their crop to grow large enough for harvest.

“Christmas tree farming, as an agricultural crop, is something you need to take into consideration what the potential market will be in 10,12, 14 years,” Olson said.

In between those years of planting to harvesting, the trees can be impacted by many things.

Nationwide the American Christmas Tree Association said this year’s supply is impacted by extreme weather like fires, droughts and flooding.

Closer to home, some growers worry about gypsy moths.

Pests like these can mean trees may have to be destroyed to prevent the bug from spreading.

“We’ve been inspected several times this year and every year for gypsy moths and some of the pests and insects,” Olson said.

Even with the fate of supply dependent on factors they can’t control, Olson said they anticipate a good year for Christmas tree sales.

“We’ve seen the ups and downs, and maybe nationally they’re a little tight, but we’ve rotated all our crops,” Olson said. “We’ve rotated all our fields and to produce the type of Christmas tree everyone will enjoy, so we expect to have enough trees for our customers and our community this year.”

As the holidays get closer, at Lowes Creek Tree Farm, they’re ready to continue the Christmas tradition.

The Lowes Creek Tree Farm has already started selling Christmas trees for this year.

It anticipates one of the biggest weekend’s for sales will be right after Thanksgiving.

Tree sales run through Dec. 22.

