Upset man drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man is given recommended charges after he drove a vehicle into Cumberland City Hall.

He says he did so due to being angry with the police.

38-year- old Nicholas Brannan of Cumberland is given recommended charges of one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -1st offense and a second count of felony criminal damage to property

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2021 at approximately 2:50 a.m., an officer was on duty and working in the office at the Cumberland Police Department when he heard a loud noise outside that sounded like an engine revving up and tires squealing.

The officer then heard a loud crash.

The officer then looked at the police department’s video monitoring screen and saw a vehicle had crashed through the front doors of the Cumberland City Hall. The officer was seated approximately 20 feet from where the vehicle crashed into the building.

The officer immediately informed Barron County Dispatch that someone had just crashed through the front doors of the Cumberland City Hall building. The officer requested fire and EMS to respond. The officer then rushed out to his patrol squad and proceeded to the front side of the building. As he came around the corner, he saw a vehicle that had smashed its front end into the double set of doors in the hallway of the lobby to the Cumberland Police Department.

The officer saw a man, later identified as Brannan, sitting on the driver’s side back tire with his hands behind his head. The officer made contact with him and asked him why he had slammed his car into the building. Brannan stated he was upset because his son had been charged with some narcotics violations by an officer at the Cumberland Police Department. Brannan said he intentionally ran into the building to make a statement.

Brannan stated he wanted to talk to someone about the charge and felt the best way to get a hold of someone was by intentionally ramming the car he was driving into the building.

He stated he had been drinking and may have been injured. The officer checked Brannan for any injuries but did not observe any. EMS arrived on scene and, after examining Brannan, advised that he be seen by a doctor. Brannan told authorities that he had been drinking quite a bit, estimating he had consumed about ten beers that night. He consented to a preliminary breath test and obtained a result of .163.

Brannan was then taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Hospital.

After Brannan was seen by medical staff at Cumberland Hospital, he was medically cleared. An officer then took him to the Barron County Jail without incident.

Rice Lake Glass and Door and Cumberland Fire Department Assistant Chief Rick Sebens estimate the damage to the building is likely to exceed $10,000.

Brannan has a Court hearing Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.