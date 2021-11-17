Advertisement

WATCH: Buck takes shelter inside church on Michigan hunting season’s 1st day

Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday. (Ozark...
Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday. (Ozark National Scenic Riverways)(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season.

Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild.

A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church. Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep him from the rest of the church. At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony. The buck didn’t appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit, apparently because of the broken glass.

When Luke Eicher, Justin Wickey and Amanda Eicher arrived at the church this morning, they found signs of breaking and...

Posted by Grace Sturgis on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a Cumberland, Wis. government building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
WATCH: Man angry with police drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall
While the students aren't allowed to share what they have in store for the big parade, they did...
Eau Claire high school students selected to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Evers urges calm after Rittenhouse verdict
Samantha Day
Sheriff’s Office makes contact with woman who was missing for nearly a month
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Hancock native, Wausau-based Wisconsin State Trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says
ADAM WINRICH #1
ADAM WINRICH #1
ADAM WINRICH #2
ADAM WINRICH #2
Professional whipcracker Adam "Crack" Winrich venturing into fire whips.
Fall Creek whip-crackin’ champ Adam Winrich on Guinness World Records Day