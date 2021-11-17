WATCH: Buck takes shelter inside church on Michigan hunting season’s 1st day

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season.

Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild.

A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church. Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep him from the rest of the church. At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony. The buck didn’t appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit, apparently because of the broken glass.

When Luke Eicher, Justin Wickey and Amanda Eicher arrived at the church this morning, they found signs of breaking and... Posted by Grace Sturgis on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.