Blue Angels jet to arrive in Chippewa Valley Thursday afternoon; summer air show tickets on sale now

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet will be making an appearance in the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

Jet #7 will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

Representatives from the Blue Angels are meeting with organizers of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show, which will take place June 4 and 5 in 2022. Tickets are available on the event’s website as of Thursday.

2022′s event will also be the first look at the new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which replaced the older Hornets the squad has been using earlier this year. It’ll be the 76th air show season for the Blue Angels, scheduled to perform in 32 locations for a total of 63 demonstrations in 2022.

The Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be the host of the event. All of the event’s proceeds will benefit more than 60 Chippewa Valley non-profit organizations and youth development programs. Funds raised will also help support camping and recreational facilities, properties and activities for Scouts BSA.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.