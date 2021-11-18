Advertisement

Blue Angels jet to arrive in Chippewa Valley Thursday afternoon; summer air show tickets on sale now

Blue Angels Jet #7
Blue Angels Jet #7
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet will be making an appearance in the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

Jet #7 will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

Representatives from the Blue Angels are meeting with organizers of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show, which will take place June 4 and 5 in 2022. Tickets are available on the event’s website as of Thursday.

2022′s event will also be the first look at the new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which replaced the older Hornets the squad has been using earlier this year. It’ll be the 76th air show season for the Blue Angels, scheduled to perform in 32 locations for a total of 63 demonstrations in 2022.

The Chippewa Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be the host of the event. All of the event’s proceeds will benefit more than 60 Chippewa Valley non-profit organizations and youth development programs. Funds raised will also help support camping and recreational facilities, properties and activities for Scouts BSA.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
Nearly 95% of districts and over 87% of schools earned at least 3 out of 5 stars.
Wisconsin DPI releases report cards for schools, districts
On Nov. 16, 2021 at approximately 2:50 a.m., an officer was on duty and working in the office...
Upset man drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall

Latest News

Conservation and community service leaders met Thursday morning to talk about the Civilian...
The Civilian Climate Corps & Build Back Better
SSM Health Monroe Hospital
COVID-19 influx forces SSM Health’s Monroe hospital suspends some procedures
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the redistricting maps passed by the Republican-led state legislature,...
Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps
Students make hats and collect clothing for Afghan refugees
Students make hats and collect clothing for Afghan refugees