Blugolds volleyball advances to national semifinals
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST.LOUIS, MO. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team is headed to the final four, as they defeated Tufts University 3-0 in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinals.
The Blugolds would win a back and forth first set, coming back from a 12-9 early deficit to win 25-23.
The second set saw UW-Eau Claire take control as they dominated their way to a 25-15 win to take the 2-0 advantage.
In the third, Tufts made a great last effort, but it was the Blugolds that were able to get the se 27-25 to get sweep and the win.
UW-Eau Claire moves on the the semifinals on Friday and will face Juniata at 5pm.
Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds with 18 kills, Charlie Nelson added 26 assists.
UW-Eau Claire now 33-3 on the season.
