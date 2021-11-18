Advertisement

Blugolds volleyball advances to national semifinals

UW-Eau Claire defeated Tufts in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinal in St.Louis.
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST.LOUIS, MO. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team is headed to the final four, as they defeated Tufts University 3-0 in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinals.

The Blugolds would win a back and forth first set, coming back from a 12-9 early deficit to win 25-23.

The second set saw UW-Eau Claire take control as they dominated their way to a 25-15 win to take the 2-0 advantage.

In the third, Tufts made a great last effort, but it was the Blugolds that were able to get the se 27-25 to get sweep and the win.

UW-Eau Claire moves on the the semifinals on Friday and will face Juniata at 5pm.

Arianna Barrett led the Blugolds with 18 kills, Charlie Nelson added 26 assists.

UW-Eau Claire now 33-3 on the season.

