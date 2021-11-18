Brewers’ Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award, Toronto lefty Ray wins AL

(AP) -Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray bounced back from a dismal season to win the AL Cy Young Award and Milwaukee righty Corbin Burnes returned from a bout of COVID-19 to win the NL’s top pitching prize. In the Year of the Pitcher, Burnes led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and Ray topped the AL at 2.84 and both put up impressive strikeout totals. Burnes edged Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the award on Wednesday, with both receiving 12 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Max Scherzer finished third. Ray got 29 first-place votes. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the other top vote and finished second and Chicago White Sox righty Lance Lynn was third.

11/17/2021

