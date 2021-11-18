Advertisement

Brewers’ Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award, Toronto lefty Ray wins AL

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) -Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray bounced back from a dismal season to win the AL Cy Young Award and Milwaukee righty Corbin Burnes returned from a bout of COVID-19 to win the NL’s top pitching prize. In the Year of the Pitcher, Burnes led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and Ray topped the AL at 2.84 and both put up impressive strikeout totals. Burnes edged Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the award on Wednesday, with both receiving 12 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Max Scherzer finished third. Ray got 29 first-place votes. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole got the other top vote and finished second and Chicago White Sox righty Lance Lynn was third.

