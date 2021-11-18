Advertisement

The Civilian Climate Corps & Build Back Better

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Leaders hone in on climate and community in Wisconsin.

Conservation and community service leaders met Thursday morning to talk about the Civilian Climate Corps, which would train the next generation of clean energy and conservation leaders.

The new workforce would tackle climate change in their own communities.

Eric Olson, WisCorps Board Member, gives his remarks on the project.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of lakes, and there’s thousands, tens of thousands of properties, that all need some level of climate assistance. And I think we need the scale of project that’s being talked about in the Build Back Better agenda. I think that without that level of investment, it’s gonna be band-aids out there, on a major challenge,” Olson said.

President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda includes $30 billion to build the Civilian Climate Corps.

Congress is expected to vote on the bill this month.

