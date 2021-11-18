Advertisement

COVID-19 influx forces SSM Health’s Monroe hospital suspends some procedures

SSM Health Monroe Hospital
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 patients filling its hospital beds, administrators at SSM Health’s facility in Monroe suspended some non-urgent care procedures.

In a statement explaining the move, SSM Health pointed out hospital staff have never cared for as many COVID-19 patients at one time as it has right now. That includes this time last year when cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the state were shattering records.

The ban on non-urgent procedures goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 22, the hospital indicated. It did not detail which procedures would be placed on hold for now, but noted those who are affected will be contacted about rescheduling their appointments.

For now, administrators urge community members eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine who have not received their first dose to go get one, and for everyone to continue to wear a mask and socially distance when needed.

“Our providers and staff have worked tirelessly to support the health and well-being of our patients and communities. Please help us thank them by doing what you can to protect yourself and others,” they urged.

SSM Health emphasized that Thursday’s move only affects the Monroe Hospital and Monroe Clinic Medical Group. No changes are being implemented at this time at any other of its Wisconsin facilities.

