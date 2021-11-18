Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has followed through on his promise to veto the Republican-drawn redistricting plans, calling the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, had said he would not sign the bills which only strengthen GOP majorities under maps that Republicans enacted a decade ago.

There are lawsuits pending in both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal court.

Now that Evers has vetoed the maps, attention will turn to the courts where the maps for the next decade ultimately will be determined. Evers vetoed the bills on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.