Eau Claire District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No charges will be filed against an Eau Claire native known in the community for his work with children.

Following months of investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office says it won’t be pursuing charges against Joe Luginbill. Luginbill is a 27-year-old Eau Claire North graduate who would later go on to be the ECASD school board president, a nonprofit founder and more.

It’s been 22 months since we last heard from Luginbill, when he announced he would be dissolving ‘Luginbills’ Children’s Foundation’ and seeking treatment for mental illness.

After months of investigation, police officers say the well-known community figure was transferring donations meant for his non-profit into personal accounts between 2016 and 2020. The 52-page reports of embezzlement looked into by Eau Claire Investigator Olivia Erl comes to a conclusion that reads,

“When combining all the information obtained through the course of this investigation it becomes quite clear that Luginbill used substantial amounts of charitable funds for his personal use.”

Substantial amounts coming out to approximately $22,000 dollars, according to the investigator. The money appeared to be spent on things such as maintenance on his vehicle and a trip to Washington DC among other things.

In late October 2020, Investigator Erl supplied the district attorney’s office with her findings. Last month, the DA’s office decided not to prosecute the case. District Attorney Peter Rindal and Deputy District Attorney Angela Beranek in a statement explain their reasoning for this decision, citing insufficient evidence. The DA’s office writes:

“Based on the totality of evidence submitted for review and the complex nature of the law surrounding charitable organizations, the district attorney’s office determined it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt—the required burden of proof the state must meet for conviction—that Mr. Luginbill committed a crime.”

Staff members with the nonprofit, Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ center say they were impacted by Luginbill’s financial decisions.

“Whether or not what Mr. Luginbill did was criminal there is definitely a track of mismanagement,” said Vice President of the center, Daniel Bennett-Hardy.

He says the center became displaced from the building it was leasing because of Luginbill’s financial mismanagements. However, Bennet-Hardy says the center’s losses from being involved with Luginbill were minimal compared to others.

“I think a lot of the other organizations and individuals who really had their lives turned upside down because of this are probably trying to find what to do next and we hope everybody can move forward and that Mr. Luginbill is held responsible because of his actions,” said Bennett-Hardy.

“I can’t imagine that as a nonprofit you use donations to further the effect of what your organization can do … It makes you really wonder what kinds of things were happening that we may or may not know about,” Bennett-Hardy said.

The DA’s office notes if additional evidence comes to light and is referred to the district attorney’s office, the charging decision could be reconsidered. ECPD also says it would always consider new information should it become available.

