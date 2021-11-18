Elf on the Shelf serving up funds for area nonprofit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Picture this, it’s Christmas Eve and you’ve been trapped in a room by the Elf on the Shelf. Now you have to find him and set things right to save the holidays.

Tactical Escape 101 and the Chippewa Valley Museum have teamed up to host an Elf on the Shelf themed escape room for the holidays and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Valley Museum.

The seasonal pop-up escape room is located at 517 Farwell Schlegelmilch House and reservations are required.

Can you escape the room in 60 minutes or less? You can try your hand at escaping each Wednesday and Friday through Sunday November through January.

Tactical Escape 101 owner and Chippewa Valley Museum staff join Hello Wisconsin Thursday to talk about how the Elf on the Shelf is looking to make the nice list this season.

