Gundersen Health System beginning to see influenza cases

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a dip in cases last year, Gundersen Health System is expecting a more normal flu season in 2021.

Infection Preventionist Meghan Buechel says Gundersen has started to see its first cases of influenza.

Wisconsin as a whole recorded more than 36,000 flu cases during the 2019-20 season, but preventative COVID measures caused those numbers to go down last year.

Buechel says cases should start to go back up this year, but those same preventative measures can help avoid influenza hospitalizations, especially as Gundersen continues to treat COVID patients.

Getting the flu vaccine can also help keep numbers down, and Buechel says getting your flu shot along with the COVID vaccine has been proven to be safe.

“Vaccine-adverse events are reported to the CDC, and so far the CDC has not found any contrary indications to not vaccinate both at the same time,” Buechel said.

Gundersen is offering flu shot clinics until Nov. 24, and more information on the vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

