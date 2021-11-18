Milwaukee Brewers fan receives free car won at fan appreciation day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lifelong Milwaukee Brewers fan from Madison was able to pick up a free car she won Wednesday.

Tracy Smith found out at American Family Field back in September that she was the lucky winner. She picked up her brand new Toyota Corolla. Wednesday at East Madison Toyota.

She says she goes to fan appreciation weekend every year hoping to win something big. This time, she finally did.

“It’s just phenomenal, I’m so excited,” Smith said. “I went to so many games this year, it was a great season. I love going to the brewers and I always buy tickets for fan appreciation weekend.”

Smith beat out 40,000 other Brewers fans for a chance to win the car that day.

