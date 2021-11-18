Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect

LUBLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A mother of a toddler that was hit and killed by a train in Taylor County is charged with child neglect resulting in death.

31-year-old Natasha S. Bratland of Lublin is charged with one count of neglecting a child (consequence is death).

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 as a train hitting a pedestrian in the Village of Lublin.

Once emergency responders arrived on scene, they found the victim was a two-year-old boy.

The Canadian National Railroad train was going south through the Village of Lublin.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said at the time of the fatal accident, the train was traveling south and blowing its horn numerous times as it approached the village.

The two-year-old boy was running on the outer edge of the railroad ties. The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was unable to avoid striking the boy.

Sheriff Woebbeking said the boy was alone leading up to the fatal accident and not under any supervision. The boy was seen alone walking down the street in only a diaper.

The boy’s parents were identified Kyle Bratland and Natasha Bratland.

Investigators said the couple’s children were commonly seen without adult supervision and playing in areas that were unsafe. Area residents informed a detective that the children were commonly seen in the village playing in the streets, on the railroad tracks, and even on rooftops.

Natasha Bratland will have a Court hearing Dec. 21.

